Breakdown in roundabout triggers traffic backup

A broken-down semitractor-trailer in a roundabout near I-15 at the Bloomington exit Monday triggered a 45-minute traffic snarl, St. George, Utah, April 17, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A broken-down semitractor-trailer in a busy roundabout snarled traffic for about 45 minutes Monday.

Police received information at 10:55 a.m. that a semi was blocking lanes in the roundabout on the west side of Interstate 15 at Exit 4 in the Bloomington area of St. George, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The roundabout intersects with Pioneer Road just off I-15. The semi had broken down in the middle of the roundabout near a Chevron station.

Delays were minor and only one officer was needed at the scene to help with traffic, Trombley said.

“So it didn’t get too bad,” she said. “Fortunately, it was before the lunch rush.”

The semi experienced mechanical problems and a towing service was called. St. George Police responded to the incident.

The incident was cleared by 11:36 a.m., Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.