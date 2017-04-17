2 hikers missing in Grand Canyon after being swept away in creek

Grand Canyon National Park | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 14-year-old boy and his 62-year-old stepgrandmother are missing after attempting to cross a creek in a remote area of the north rim of Grand Canyon National Park Saturday.

The boy, Jackson Standefer of Tennessee, and his stepgrandmother Lou-Ann Merrell, a resident of a city in eastern Utah, were hiking with two other people near Tapeats Creek when they were swept away in the rushing water.

Park officials were alerted to the situation by the pair’s fellow hikers.

Search and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area and were still searching as of Monday with plans to stay in the area overnight.

Park descriptions of the area describe the creek as impossible to cross during heavy rains or spring snow melts.

Lou-Ann Merrell, who is the wife of Merrell Boot Co. founder Randy Merrell, is described as an avid hiker.

“If they can get to a spot where they cannot be in the water and stay warm, she’s (Lou-Ann Merrell) got the skills needed to get them through it. The odds aren’t great. But given their skills and knowledge of the area, that will probably lead to the best possible outcome,” Mark McOmie, the boy’s uncle, said in a report by the Associated Press.

Standefer has black hair and is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Nike shorts, a long-sleeved white Columbia T-shirt and navy blue Chaco sandals.

Lou-Ann Merrell is described as having blonde hair and green eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing khaki zip-off shorts, a blue-green button-down short-sleeved shirt and blue water shoes.

The park is asking anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to call 928-638-7805.

The Associated Press’ Jacques Billeaud and Sheila Burke contributed to this report.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews