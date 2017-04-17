DJ Harrison takes plea deal, pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping

Flint Wayne Harrison and Dereck James "DJ" Harrison, June 28, 2016, | Photo courtesy, Davis County jail, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who helped kill a Utah Transit Authority worker in Wyoming last year told the court on Monday what unfolded when he and his father kidnapped and murdered Kay Ricks.

Up until now, Dereck Harrison had never recounted the story in court. Investigators had pieced the details together from evidence.

He agreed to a plea deal, that called for him to state the facts of the case, and plead guilty to one count of murder in the first degree and one count of kidnapping.

Harrison originally also faced one other count of murder in the first Degree as well as one county of wrongful taking or disposing of property.

The plea deal, announced in court on Monday, also called for Harrison to spend life in prison without parole on the murder charge and 20 to 22 years on the kidnapping charge, instead of facing the death penalty. Those sentences would run at the same time.

