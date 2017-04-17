March 10, 1917 — April 15, 2017

Fern Voss, 100, passed away April 15, 2017. She was born in Burley, Idaho, to Charles and Alice Olson on March 10, 1917. She had a total of eight surviving siblings: four older brothers, one younger brother and three younger sisters, all which have passed from this life. As the oldest of her sisters, upon her father’s passing in 1934, Fern assisted in raising her younger brother and sisters. After finishing high school and moving to Salt Lake City, she went to work – first for the Eccles family in Ogden and later for Mountain Bell in Salt Lake City.

Fern met her future spouse, Donald Voss, on a blind date. They were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Dec. 17, 1956, and remained married until his death on Aug. 31, 2007. They lived in the Salt Lake City Avenues area until 1978, at which time they relocated to Hollywood, California, where Fern worked in the attendance office at Fairfax High School for 15 years.

Fern and Donald retired in 1993 and relocated to St. George, Utah, to be closer to their two children: Marianne (Rulon) Taylor, daughter; and Daniel (Ruth) Herbert-Voss, son; along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to service from 1-1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.

at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

