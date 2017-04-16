No Filter: Slingshots in Snow Canyon

Written by No Filter Show
April 16, 2017

FEATURE — There’s more than one way to experience Southern Utah’s unmatched beauty with face to the wind, warm open air, sizzle, zip and even due speed and it’s not on your feet and not on two wheels. It’s the Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheel roadster offered for rent by Ridin’ Zion near Zion National Park – no motorcycle license required.

Watch and see as the “No Filter Show” and friends take an enviable ride on the Slingshots through Snow Canyon State Park. But wait, there’s more: A chance to win a half-day rental of a Slingshot – no motorcycle license required.

Find the clue in the show – see video up top.

“No Filter Show” Episode 136

Resources

• S P O N S O R E D   C O N T E N T  •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

Posted in No Filter, Opinion / Shows, Sponsored ContentTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply