No Filter: Slingshots in Snow Canyon

FEATURE — There’s more than one way to experience Southern Utah’s unmatched beauty with face to the wind, warm open air, sizzle, zip and even due speed and it’s not on your feet and not on two wheels. It’s the Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheel roadster offered for rent by Ridin’ Zion near Zion National Park – no motorcycle license required.

Watch and see as the “No Filter Show” and friends take an enviable ride on the Slingshots through Snow Canyon State Park. But wait, there’s more: A chance to win a half-day rental of a Slingshot – no motorcycle license required.

Find the clue in the show – see video up top.

“No Filter Show” Episode 136

Resources

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews