Group sets town meeting for ‘civil and peaceful’ discourse

ST. GEORGE – Action St. George will hold its second public town meeting in St. George April 18, aiming to give community residents a chance to civilly and peacefully voice their political and social concerns and offer proposals or resolutions to their political representatives.

The recently formed Action St. George identifies itself as a nonpartisan political action group that receives no funding or support from any political party and has no party affiliation.

According to a statement from Action St. George, St. George Mayor Jon Pike, a member of the St. George City Council and a Washington County Commissioner have committed to attend the meeting; other state and local representatives have been invited as well.

The group has itemized the following issues for discussion at the meeting:

Access to health care and the opioid epidemic.

Safeguarding Social Security and Medicare from corporate takeover.

Common-sense conservation and preservation of the environment.

Ethics in government.

Human rights and safety.

Federal budget priorities including taxpayer cost and impact of the border wall and defense spending.

Action St. George was organized on Facebook by Dixie State University professor Dr. Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva. The group favors participatory democracy, according to its statements, and encourages and facilitates discussion and engagement at the local, state and federal levels of government.

Action St. George has held several public events including a candlelight vigil in Southern Utah Feb. 17 to show support for immigrants in the wake of travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration.

More information can be found on the Action St. George website, Facebook page or event page.

Everyone is welcome at the nonpartisan meeting, the group’s announcement states; attendees are asked to be patient and respectful.

Details

What: Action St. George town meeting.

When: Wednesday, April 18, from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Washington County Commission chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

