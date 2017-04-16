Tuacahn resounds with Easter praises centered on the beautiful name of Jesus

IVINS — It was the 10th anniversary of Easter services at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins Sunday, where a couple thousand people came to honor the holy day and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“God provided such a beautiful morning,” Misty Amodt, who played keyboards with the worship band, said in a written statement. “The focus was on Jesus, with the message based on the words of a new release from Hillsong called, ‘What a Beautiful Name It Is.'”

Sunrise and family services were led by Calvary Chapel St. George Senior Pastor Rick Nerud and children’s service by Matt Becker and Pastor Nathan Lemke.

See the video top of this report.

Relating Pastor Rick Nerud’s Easter message, Amodt wrote:

The name of Jesus is beautiful, wonderful, powerful. Those descriptions of Jesus are found throughout the Bible, both in the Old and New Testaments. Quoting from each of the 4 gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John), Isaiah (one of the prophets who foretold of Jesus Christ), and Acts (the book written about the acts of the apostles after Jesus left the earth), Pastor Rick Nerud explained the meaning of Jesus Christ’s name as well as Who He is. Pastor also explained that we are told throughout the Bible that the way to Heaven is through Jesus and Him alone. We can’t earn our own salvation through belonging to a religion or by doing good works or deeds. Everything points to Him and Him alone as our Savior.

Accompanying the service in song and instruments was Calvary Chapel’s worship band. As those in attendance sang “What a Wonderful Name It Is,” a huge 40-by-16 foot banner was raised with the words “beautiful, wonderful, powerful” overlain with the name Jesus.

