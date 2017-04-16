MISSING: 69-year-old Ted Drew Miller

69-year-old Ted Drew Miller is listed as missing and endangered by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department | Image courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 69-year-old man who police say suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease went missing Sunday morning.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police are listing Ted Drew Miller as missing and endangered.

He was last seen at his residence in Ivins at 7:30 a.m.

Miller is a white male with a date of birth of March 14, 1948.

He is believed to be driving a 2005 Lexus ES 330 with Utah license plate 339 UEH, according to a text message and county wide alert sent by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department.

Police are asking the public to call 435-634-5730 with any information on the whereabouts of Miller.

