MISSING: 69-year-old Ted Drew Miller

Written by Joseph Witham
April 16, 2017
69-year-old Ted Drew Miller is listed as missing and endangered by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department | Image courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 69-year-old man who police say suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease went missing Sunday morning.

Flyer by Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department with photo and description of missing person Ted Drew Miller and his car. | Image courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police are listing Ted Drew Miller as missing and endangered.

He was last seen at his residence in Ivins at 7:30 a.m.

Miller is a white male with a date of birth of March 14, 1948.

He is believed to be driving a 2005 Lexus ES 330 with Utah license plate 339 UEH, according to a text message and county wide alert sent by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department.

Police are asking the public to call 435-634-5730 with any information on the whereabouts of Miller.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply