MISSING: 69-year-old Ted Drew Miller

ST. GEORGE — A 69-year-old man who police say suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease went missing Sunday morning.
Santa Clara-Ivins Police are listing Ted Drew Miller as missing and endangered.
He was last seen at his residence in Ivins at 7:30 a.m.
Miller is a white male with a date of birth of March 14, 1948.
He is believed to be driving a 2005 Lexus ES 330 with Utah license plate 339 UEH, according to a text message and county wide alert sent by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department.
Police are asking the public to call 435-634-5730 with any information on the whereabouts of Miller.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
