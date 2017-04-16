Rollover on I-15 sends driver and small child to hospital

Numerous emergency personnel respond to a single vehicle rollover that sent two to the hospital, Washington City, Utah, April 16, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A woman and her 6-year-old daughter were injured in a rollover on Interstate 15 that left her minivan nearly 30 yards from the roadway Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the single-vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 15 near Exit 16 involving a silver Mazda minivan that was carrying three occupants, the driver and her two young daughters, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lacy said.

Upon arrival officers found the Mazda sitting upright down an embankment off of the outside shoulder several yards from the roadway. The vehicle was severely damaged in the incident.

The driver told EMS that she was experiencing back pain, while the woman’s 6-year-old daughter may have sustained a possible abdominal injury, Lacy said. The other occupant, a 5-year-old girl, appeared uninjured.

Both mother and daughter were treated at the scene before being transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment while the 5-year-old was cared for by a family member.

After speaking with the driver and witnesses at the scene, authorities determined that the woman veered to the right as she approached Exit 16 and entered the off-ramp intent on leaving the highway.

The driver lost control when she entered a sharp curve in the road at a high rate of speed, which sent the minivan skidding off of the outside shoulder of the off-ramp, Lacy said, where it began to slide sideways down the embankment before it started to roll.

The minivan continued rolling until it came to rest in an upright position several yards from the roadway.

“The driver took the off-ramp too fast, and the vehicle began to roll once it left the shoulder,” Lacy said.

One witness at the scene said the vehicle went airborne during the rollover, however, Lacey said, the car may have left the roadway for an instant, but that didn’t appear to factor into the crash when looking at the tracks left in the path of the vehicle.

No citations have been issued at this time, Lacy said, as the incident is still under investigation.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington City Police and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

