Weekend EGGS-stravaganza: Southern Utah Easter egg hunt gallery

SOUTHERN UTAH — The Easter weekend kicked off in Southern Utah with church services, religious rites and egg hunts.
St. George News was out in the community with cameras on hand to capture the egg-finding festivities.
See video in the media player top of this report.
Reader-submitted photos are welcomed, too. If you have a picture or two you’d like to contribute, email it to news@stgnews.com and put “Easter Egg Picture” in the subject line. Please include your name, the date and where the picture was taken so we can properly credit you.
We wish a safe and meaningful Easter weekend to all.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Danni and Toni Wauneka participate in the 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Brigette Adams Wauneka, St. George News / Cedar City News
Danni Wauneka participate in the 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Brigette Adams Wauneka, Cedar St. George News / Cedar City News
Danni and Toni Wauneka participate in the 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Brigette Adams Wauneka, St. George News / Cedar City News
Kids find eggs at the Afternoon Cedar Saturday Market. Eggs are turned in toward winning prizes, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tony Dalton, St. George News / Cedar City News
Easter bunnies at the Fiesta Fun Easter Egg Hunt at the Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Kids gather eggs at the seventh annual Findlay Easter Egg Scramble, Findlay dealership, 1369 Sunland Drive, St. George, Utah, April 14, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Participants in the Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt, Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Participants in the Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt, Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cindy Workman, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cindy Workman, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cindy Workman, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
The 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.