Artists apply fresh paint to canvas for ‘New Visions Art Show’

ST. GEORGE — Over 30 artists actively displayed their skills to the public Thursday and Friday afternoons for the 10th annual “New Visions Art Show” in downtown St. George.

The show took place outdoors at the Mission Gallery of Fine Art where nationally awarded artists actively painted or sculpted new pieces in front of viewers.

See video in the media player top of this report.

Attendees had the opportunity to mark their favorite pieces for purchase in a later silent auction.

“This is like our family reunion every year,” Jane Bell Meyer said.

Meyer owns and operates the gallery and recruits the participating artists every year, many of whom display art in her gallery.

“These artists are the people that I represent,” Meyer said, “and we have a really great personal relationship with each other.”

Participants must be among the top of their class to paint in the annual event.

“They have to be nationally awarded every year just to be here,” Meyer said. “And they have to be going up in value.”

Meyer also operates the Authentique Gallery of Fine Art and Design in St. George and the Illume Gallery of Fine Art in Salt Lake City, an internationally recognized gallery that will be moving to St. George in June.

“Their art is always thrilling to me,” she said of the attendant artists, “and it’s thrilling when I can sell it and then the collectors can have it in their home, and then it’s nice karma going in a circle.”

A self-described art addict, Meyer had a special announcement that she believes will put St. George on the map as an artistic destination.

Oil Painters of America, an organization with worldwide acclaim, will put on an art show in St. George later this year.

“They have never been hosted in Utah,” Meyer said, “and St. George is going to have that opportunity because we are hosting the Oil Painters of America western regional show – a huge thing.”

The show is scheduled to take place Nov. 10 through Dec. 9.

St. George News video reporter Sheldon Demke contributed to this report.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews