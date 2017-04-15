Daniel Watson

One of the great men of Southern Utah passed away on April 12, 2017. Daniel Clark Watson Jr. quietly passed on at the home he lived in for all of his 94 years. Dan was born on Aug. 16, 1922, and was the third of four children born to Daniel Clark Watson and Anna Hess Milne. His siblings were Loren (Loie) Watson Snow, Wetona (Toni) Watson Edwards and Leon Milne Watson.

Dan served in the military between 1943 and 1946, mainly at Fort Benning and Camp Gordon, Georgia. He served as assistant to General Douglass T. Green and four other commanders during most of his time in Georgia.

Dan was active in his LDS church all of his life and served a mission from 1952 to 1954 in the East Central States with headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dan was known by the name D.C. Watson most of his life and learned early that he enjoyed traveling anywhere a plane or train would take him. He traveled to Europe many times, loved to visit his relatives in Hawaii and was successful in setting foot in all 50 states by the age of 70.

Dan’s skills in writing, typing and communications were the basis for most of his life’s employment. Beginning in 1970, Dan became the assistant to Dixie College President Ferron C. Losee, and continued on as the assistant to the next four Presidents of Dixie State College, namely W. Rolf Kerr, Alton L. Wade, Douglas D. Alder and Robert Huddleston. He was a loyal defender of Dixie State and recruited students to the college everywhere he traveled. Dan was the chairman of the Dixie State Commencement Committee for 21 years between 1971 and 1992.

After retiring from Dixie State College in 1996, Dan continued working for his beloved “Rebels” in the college’s alumni office until 2008.

Dan was also a member of the Board of Directors of Heritage Savings and Loan from 1968 to 1983.

Dan Watson was dearly loved by his siblings, nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was the celebrity guest each family wanted for the holidays and special occasions. For the last 30 years of his life, Great Uncle Dan was affectionately known as “Gruncle Dan” by the family. As of April 12, 2017, “Gruncle” is claimed by 11 nieces and nephews, 32 grandnieces and nephews and 60 great-grandnieces and nephews; one great-great-grandniece and one great-great-grandnephew.

D. C. Watson was a true “English Gentleman.” Always properly dressed in his gray slacks, button-down shirt, vest, argyle socks, polished shoes and hat, Dan will be missed for his generosity to others, brilliantly organized speeches, sarcastic but tasteful humor and love for the Red Hills of Dixie.

Dan’s father, Daniel Clark Watson, died in 1985 at the age of 80; his mother, Anna Milne, in 1970 at the age of 83; his sister Loie Snow in 2012 at the age of 96; his sister Toni Edwards in 1989 at the age of 90; and his brother Leon Watson in 1991 at the age of 65.

Funeral services

Services for this humble man who touched so many lives will be held on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel located at 110 S. Bluff St. in St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the same location plus a one-hour viewing beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday before the services.

Interment will take place at the St. George City Cemetery, 600 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, Utah, immediately after the Friday services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Daniel Clark Watson scholarship fund at Dixie State University, Attention: Scholarship office, 225 S. University Ave., St. George, Utah 84770

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary (435) 673-2454. Friends and family can sign the guest book for Daniel Clark Watson, Jr. online at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

The Friday, April 21, services for Daniel C. Watson, Jr. can also be viewed live online at 10 a.m. MST. For internet connection information and password, call the Spilsbury Mortuary at 435-673-2454.