Thousands gather for 32nd annual Easter Car Show

More than 200 vintage cars showcase at the Easter Car Show hosted by the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club Saturday, Hurricane, Utah, Apr. 15, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — The 32nd annual Easter Car Show at the Hurricane Community Center hosted by the Rotary Club of Hurricane Valley brought visitors by the thousands Saturday.

“We’ve got over 200 cars , and we’re collecting charitable donations which the Rotary Club will in turn redistribute to charitable programs here in the area,” volunteer Adam Fluckiger of Hurricane said.

Numerous vendors sold everything from food to hand-crafted souvenirs while hourly drawings gave away prizes to lucky participants. An engine-revving competition added to the festivities.

The car show is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Rotary Club, and the event raises anywhere from $10,000-$15,000 for the many charities the club supports.

This is the 6th Easter Car Show for Fluckiger, who was busy collecting $5 donations from attendees at the gate while St. George News interviewed him.

“This event is made possible through donations from the community,” Fluckiger said, “including the labor and time spent setting up for the event and coordinating the car registrations and activities.”

Much of the money raised by the club’s effort through the year is put back into projects in the Hurricane Valley, such as local nonprofits and city parks and recreation, including a project to cover the swimming pool at Hurricane High School.

Additionally, a portion of the funds raised will go to support a children’s charity in Peru.

Whether those who attended Saturday’s fundraiser were car enthusiasts or not, it has become a place where many families have gathered for decades.

Nearly 5,000 people attend or participate in the event each year, Fluckiger said, and the car show is considered to be the second largest event held in Hurricane annually, the first being the Peach Days parade.

For 32 years the Rotary Club of Hurricane Valley has served as the managing arm behind the event. As a nonprofit organization made up of local businesses in the community, the club has made a long lasting impact on the community by hosting the Easter Car Show, according to a statement on the organization’s website.

The Rotary Club of Hurricane Valley is a nonprofit agency that partners with federal, state and local agencies, corporations and foundations to assist third world countries, neighborhood groups, churches and schools. The organization’s goal is to improve the ecosystem of third world communities through tree planting projects, education, agriculture and workforce development programs, as well as helping to provide food, clean water and medical supplies.

