1 sent to hospital after driver runs red light

ST. GEORGE — One person was transported to the hospital after police say a driver ran a red light and struck another car at 35 mph in a busy intersection on North Bluff Street Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision reported at the intersection of North Bluff Street and West 500 North, St. George Police Officer Dave McDaniels said. The crash involved a gray Kia Sedona minivan and a gray Hyundai Sonata 4-door passenger car.

The woman driving the Hyundai was treated by EMS before she was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries McDaniels said.

“She was already on the stretcher when I got here,” McDaniels said, “so we have no information on the nature or severity of any injuries at this time.”

The woman driving the Kia told officers she would be taken to the hospital by family members.

All northbound traffic from West 400 North past West 500 North was diverted away from Bluff Street to allow emergency personnel to tend to the injured and clear the vehicles and debris from the roadway.

Officers determined that the woman driving the Hyundai was heading west on West 500 North and entered the intersection in the left turn lane on a green light intent on heading south on Bluff Street.

Meanwhile, the woman driving the minivan was traveling north on Bluff Street and, after running a red light, struck the Hyundai just as it entered the intersection, McDaniels said.

The collision sent both vehicles spinning until the Hyundai came to rest on Bluff Street facing north in the southbound lane. The minivan stopped and was facing west in the eastbound lane of North 500 West.

The officer also said that according to witnesses at the scene the woman driving the minivan didn’t appear to reduce her speed before impact and struck the Hyundai while traveling at a speed of at least 35 mph.

Both vehicles suffered extensive frontal damage and were towed from the scene.

Traffic was diverted for more than 45 minutes after the crash, and the overall impact lasted nearly an hour.

The driver of the minivan was subsequently cited for running a red light.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

