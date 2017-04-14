Suspect caught stealing man’s truck on home surveillance

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man is requesting the public’s help in locating his stolen work truck along with the suspect who was caught on home surveillance footage Wednesday driving off in the truck.

The red 1992 Chevrolet S10 truck was parked at the owner’s residence located at 255 W. 100 South when it was stolen at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the owner of the truck, Kelson Erwin.

The 22-year-old said he uses the truck for his window cleaning business, Dixie Window Cleaning. Erwin’s cleaning supplies and several ladders were in the truck when it was stolen.

“Not only was my truck stolen from me, but so was my work,” Erwin said.

Fortunately, Erwin’s residence was heavily equipped with security cameras that, he said, made it easy for him to identify the suspect.

On the day the vehicle went missing, Erwin and his friend had reportedly just helped the same individual they believe stole Erwin’s truck and supplies.

“My friend met (the suspect) at a church event and the kid told him that he was looking for a job and had recently been homeless,” Erwin said. “My friend, being a nice kid, told him that he would help him and give him a job cleaning windows while I was out of town.”

“Yesterday, after a full day of window cleaning, my friend dropped (the suspect) off at a church and paid him cash,” Erwin said. “Then, he walked to my house and stole my truck.”

Erwin said he needs his truck and supplies back in order to work and run his business.

The St. George Police Department confirmed that a police report had been filed in the matter and that the truck is listed on the national crime database.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330.

