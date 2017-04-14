57-year-old man allegedly beats homeless woman with 6-foot pole

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 57-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly beating a homeless woman with a 6-foot pole because he believed the woman had stolen from him.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault that had allegedly occurred on the west side of St. George at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

The homeless woman had been staying in a small tent approximately 75 feet from where the man, identified as Frank Robinson, was living in his tent.

The woman was sleeping in her tent when Robinson arrived at his tent, the report stated. Robinson was upset with the woman because he suspected she had stolen items from his tent the night before.

“Frank (Robinson) retrieved a metal fence pole that was approximately 6 feet long,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. “Frank began hitting (the woman’s) tent with the metal pole, yelling at her and accusing her of stealing his property. When Frank struck (the woman’s) tent with the metal pole, it tore a large hole in one of its sides.”

When the woman woke up and climbed out of her tent to see what was going on, Robinson allegedly struck her across the face with the metal pole before striking her in the arm, according to the report.

“(The woman) had a significant injury to the right side of her face near her cheek and to her right hand,” the officer stated. “… (The woman) had another injury on her left arm near her triceps … .”

Police were called and Robinson was questioned about the alleged assault.

“Frank admitted to having struck (the woman) in the face with his metal fence pole,” the officer stated. “Frank described his actions as being in ‘self-defense.’”

Robinson told police that the woman had a “homemade Japanese stick” that she had tried to hit him with, according to the statement. However, police were unable to locate a Japanese stick to support his claims.

Robinson was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Robinson of third-degree felony aggravated assault along with a class B misdemeanor for criminal mischief.

Judge Eric A. Ludlow, of the 5th District Court, ordered $5,000 bail for Robinson’s release pending trial.

