Over 100 artists converge for annual art festival

ST. GEORGE — A nearly 40 year tradition continues this weekend as over 100 artists converge on Main Street for the annual St. George Art Festival.

Now in its 38th year, the festival has grown from showing local art to attracting artists from all across the country for a gathering that one artist called among the “finest” of its kind.

The festival is a production of the City of St. George Leisure Services Department and includes thousands of original works of art, live entertainment, a children’s area and food vendors.

The art on display ranges from visual art to sculpture and jewelry; dance is also showcased at this year’s festival.

Paul Twitchell, whose primary medium is watercolor, has painted professionally since 2000 and is in his sixth year at the festival.

“This is probably one of the finest fine arts festivals I attend,” Twitchell said. “The artwork here – the quality is just phenomenal.”

Another artist, Jim Simister of Coalville, has featured his pottery in the festival for about 35 years.

“I’ve been making pottery since 1974,” Simister said. “I started here at Dixie College, my first class that I took, and I’ve been making pots ever since then.”

He makes functional wares such as baking dishes, dinner ware and other kitchen accessories.

“I love coming here, this is a good show,” Simister said. “They treat us really good.”

Festival officials say they pride themselves on providing a friendly, welcoming venue for artists and treating them as special guests.

That’s a sentiment also held by artist Pam Amputh of Thousand Oaks, California.

“The setting is nice,” she said. “The weather is always beautiful.”

Amputh crafts jewelry out of old kitchen utensils. She has been honing her craft for 20 years and has been coming to the festival for three years.

“Our work is made from antique silverware – spoon and fork,” Amputh said.

The festival is located at Town Square Park at 50 S. Main Street in St. George’s historic downtown district. Booths are located on the park’s grass.

The park also includes fun activities for kids such as multiple water features including a splash pad, waterfall and the St. George Carousel.

Event details

What: St. George Art Festival.

When: April 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

For more information see the Art Festival website and Facebook page.

