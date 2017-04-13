Prep softball: Cedar owns first after key win in gusty game

File photo by Robert Hoppie

ST. GEORGE – There were two Region 9 matchups on the schedule Thursday night. Pine View and Hurricane continued their earlier postponed game while the two top Region 9 teams squared off for early region supremacy. Below are game summaries for Thursday’s action:

Cedar City 4, Desert Hills 3

The most anticipated game on the both teams’ schedules was played in wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The Thunder defense and pitching kept the Cedar bats silent until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Lady Reds scored just enough to pull out the win.

The game was marred by a lightning-strike delay and a controversial call in the second inning that cost Desert Hills a run.

With two outs in a scoreless tie, Thunder catcher Morgynn Rosemeyer came to the plate with runners on second and third. Rosemeyer hit a pop-up to second base. The routine play achieved a much higher difficulty rating when the wind pushed the ball away from Cedar second baseman Allie Meisner.

It was unclear if Meisner made the catch, but she threw to first after the attempt too late to get Rosemeyer, scoring the runner from third. Cedar head coach Chris Weaver appealed the non-call on the catch. After discussion, the plate umpire reversed the ruling and called Rosemeyer out, negating the run.

“We obviously disagreed with the call,” said Desert Hills head coach Kacee McArthur. “It actually took a run off the board and we had two runners on with the top of our lineup batting. But we still had a lot of game left. So looking back, in a one-run game, it becomes magnified. But we had plenty of opportunities afterwards where we could have played better.”

The Thunder broke the tie in the next inning. Katelyn Philips doubled in Sophie Wilcox to take the early 1-0 lead. The Thunder added one run each in the fourth and the sixth with solo shots by Corinn Grantham and Megan Wiscombe.

The Lady Reds could not figure out Thunder pitcher Bri St. Clair until the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Dream Weaver got things started with a double. Sage Oldroyd then singled to score Weaver. Pua Johnson got on board after being hit by a pitch. Then Denim Henkel gave the Reds a lead with a three-run home run. The Thunder could not plate a run in the seventh.

Both pitchers had outstanding performances. Bryton Holyoak got the win from the circle by scattering six hits and striking out 10 in seven innings. St. Clair pitched six innings, allowing only five hits and striking out seven.

Cedar moves to 5-0 through the first half of region play. Overall, the Lady Reds are 11-7-1. They are off for a week, with their next game at Snow Canyon Friday, Apr. 21. Game time is 4 p.m. Desert Hills drops to 3-1 in region play. The Lady Thunder still have to complete an earlier rain-suspended game against Dixie. Overall, Desert Hills falls to 18-2-1 and will next play Friday, Apr. 21 at Dixie at 4 p.m.

Hurricane 5, Pine View 3

Hurricane and Pine View finished their earlier game that was called due to weather. The teams left that game after two innings with Pine View up 2-1. The Lady Tigers immediately put up four runs in the top of the third to take a 5-2 advantage.

Pine View was able to plate a run in the bottom of the inning with two consecutive doubles by Hannah James and Kyeirra Grinnell, but that was all the offense the Lady Tigers could produce.

Hayley Teta got the win from the circle. She pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out five.

Teta and Mellina Madsen each drove in a run to lead the Tigers. Jaiden Smith stole three bases while Hurricane, as a team, stole five. Smith is also the only player from either team to have multiple hits in the game.

“We again played well in the field,” said Pine View assistant coach Russ Nielsen. “We gave up too many walks and could not string together any hits at the plate.”

Hurricane moves into a tie with Snow Canyon for third place in region at 2-2. Overall, the Lady Tigers are 4-5-2 and will travel to Desert Hills Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. game. Pine View falls to 0-4 and 6-11 overall. The Lady Panthers will host Snow Canyon Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

REGION 9 SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Cedar 5-0 (11-7-1)

Desert Hills 3-1 (18-2-1)

Snow Canyon 2-2 (9-9)

Hurricane 2-2 (4-5-2)

Dixie 0-3 (3-17)

Pine View 0-4 (6-11)

