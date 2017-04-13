LaVerkin looking for new mayor after Gubler’s resignation

LaVerkin mayoral candidate Kerry Gubler, LaVerkin, Utah, August 2013 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

LAVERKIN – LaVerkin Mayor Kerry Gubler resigned Monday so that he and his wife could accept a call to serve in the Farmington, New Mexico, Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I will miss my association with the people on the city council and members of the city staff I have had the pleasure of serving with throughout the years,” Kerry Gubler said in his resignation letter. “I cannot thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication you have given to the city during my time as mayor.”



The mayor’s son, Micah Gubler, who also serves on the City Council, said that his parents will be serving within the Navajo Reservation. They will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on May 8.

Micah Gubler said he doesn’t feel his father’s resignation will cause much of a ripple in the city government.

“I think the city is doing well and headed in a good direction, and I anticipate that whoever fills the mayor vacancy going forward will be in a position to succeed,” Micah Gubler said. “This will just be temporary and the citizens will have the opportunity to fill the position with their choice this coming election.”

Fellow council member Randy Reeve concurred with Micah Gubler’s sentiment.

“I’m certain that our city is still moving in a good direction,” Reeve said. “We have an amazing city staff that will continue to keep our city moving in a positive direction. I have learned the backbone of the city is the city staff. They are the ones that implement the ideas that the mayor and council have.”

Reeve said he wished Kerry Gubler well and thanked him for his years of service.

“Mayor Gubler is not the type of person that would make this type of decision lightly,” Reeve said. “I feel if the mayor came to this difficult decision it must be for the best of his family.”

When both current city councilmen were asked if he would pursue the mayor vacancy, Micah Gubler said, “No,” and Reeve said he is considering it.

“I have not made any decisions as I’m still analyzing my available time,” Reeve said.

Micah Gubler said he and the other council members would welcome interested applicants.

“Any resident can put in for it and it will be up to the council to try to fill the position with a qualified individual,” he said.

The vacancy will be filled by appointment of the City Council at the council’s regular May 3 meeting. Those interested in filling the remainder of Gubler’s term, which ends in December 2017, must submit a Declaration of Candidacy to City Recorder Kyle Gubler by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Email: rwadsworth@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.