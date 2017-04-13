Misty Snow announces congressional run challenging Rep. Chris Stewart

In this June 2014 file photo, Misty K. Snow debates Jonathan Swinton at Tonaquint Intermediate School, St. George, Utah, June 14, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The first transgender person to win a U.S. Senate nomination from a major political party is in the spotlight once more with the announcement she plans to run for Congress – namely Utah’s second congressional district.

Misty K. Snow, who ran against Sen. Mike Lee last year, announced Thursday morning she’s running on the Democratic ticket for the congressional district currently represented by Republican Rep. Chris Stewart.

“My campaign for US Senate was the first time I ever ran for office and I learned so much from that campaign,” Snow said in a statement sent to media. “I am starting this campaign much earlier in the process than my last one because I want more time to connect with voters, to build and train my team, and to fundraise.”

A grocery store clerk in her early-30s in Salt Lake City, Snow won the Utah Democratic Party’s nomination for Senate over Jonathan Swinton by 19 percentage points in the first primary held by the state party since 1992.

Snow has touted herself as a progressive in the same vein as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and believes she can better connect with the average person and the working class due to her background.

Among the issues Snow’s campaign centered around are a higher minimum wage, legalizing marijuana, criminal justice reform, tuition-free college, climate change, health care and LGBT equality.

Snow was ultimately defeated by Lee by 41 percentage points.

It is possible a Democrat with “good name recognition” could bring out Democrat voters in Utah’s second congressional district, Snow said.

“That is exactly what I intend to do,” she said. In a tweet accompanying her announcement, Snow said:

Running against Rep. Chris Stewart may prove an uphill battle, however. Last year Stewart defeated Democrat challenger Charlene Albarran with 62 percent of the vote.

Stewart, a retired Air Force pilot, business owner and author, has represented Utah’s second congressional district since 2012. He has also beaten Democratic challengers by 28-29 percentages points in the last three elections.

Utah’s second congressional district stretches from Salt Lake City to St. George.

