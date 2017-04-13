November 12, 1937 — March 29, 2017

Our dear husband and father L. David Larsen passed away on March 29, 2017, at his home in Sequim, Washington.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1937, in Salt Lake City, the oldest child of Melva Lund and Arne Larsen. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He married Marilyn Toone on Aug. 31, 1956. They were later divorced. He married Terrie Allen on Nov. 10, 1976.

Dave loved to work on cars, play golf, hunt with his sons and participate in Cowboy Action Shooting. One of his proudest achievements was obtaining his private pilot license and then rebuilding his 1948 Stinson Station Wagon.

He retired from the University of Utah Hospital where he worked in the Administration office.

He is survived by his wife, Terrie; his sons David, Darren (Sarah), and Dan; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Arnette Starks, Dena Loveless, and brother Ron Larsen; also his aunt Joan Lund.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda, and his brother Richard Larsen.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Weber and his staff, Dr. Marsha Melnick, Kathe Smith, R.N., Nick and Linda from CCS, and Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County for their compassion and care.

Funeral services

A memorial service was on Friday, April 7, in Sequim, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, Washington, 98362.