John Zitting family

John Adair Zitting: October 8, 1974 — April 7, 2017

Karen Blackmore Zitting: June 27, 1979 — April 7, 2017

John Brendan Zitting: April 15, 1999 — April 7, 2017

John Adair Zitting, 42, Karen Blackmore Zitting, 37, and John Brendan Zitting (Brendan), 17, of Thousand Oaks, California, died April 7, 2017, in a plane crash near Harrisburg, Oregon. The private plane accident also claimed the life of the pilot, Mark Gregory Aletky, 67, of Acton, California.

John Adair Zitting was born Oct. 8, 1974, in Hildale, Utah, to David Kilgrow Zitting and Jeannie Adair Zitting. He was very athletic, academic, personable and talented. He was a devoted husband and father, highly respected in his extended circle of friends, family, and business associates. He was president of a construction management firm in California. His father was formerly Mayor of Hildale, Utah. His mother is a respected and talented educator, well-known as a teacher for exceptional children in pre-school and early childhood field of services. John was sociable and educated with a veritable love of nature. With his beloved wife, Karen, he had a keen sense of the beauty of God’s creations.

Karen Blackmore Zitting, 37, was born June 27, 1979, in Hildale, Utah, a daughter of Arthur and Nurylon Bistline Blackmore. She was best described as an aesthetician with a focus on expressions of art and beauty in earthy creations as well as in refinement of character and in tender and affectionate ways. Karen is preceded in death by her sister who died in an automobile rollover on a rural road. She is also preceded in death by her mother, Nurylon, who died after a valiant battle with cancer. Karen’s dedication to her husband and her only son is exemplified by her traveling with them to scout the University of Oregon at Eugene for Brendan’s higher education resources. She and John are affectionately held in remembrance by a host of family and friends.

John Brendan Zitting, (Brendan), 17, was born April 15, 1999, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John and Karen. He was just approaching his 18th birthday and graduation as a senior at West Lake, California, High School. He had many friends and was respected, loved, and admired by fellow students and faculty. He was an outstanding swimmer, and, like his father, excelled in athletics as well as academics. He was exploring options for higher education at the University of Oregon and at the University of Arizona.

Funeral services

Funeral Services for the John Zitting family will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, on Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

Family and friends may gather Saturday evening, April 15, at Spilsbury Mortuary from 5-9 p.m. and again Sunday morning at 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will take place at the Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery in Colorado City, Arizona.

The family wishes to extend love and respect to all who have participated and assisted in any way during these tender times. Special acknowledgment is made for kindness and professional care given by Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home, Albany, Oregon, and to Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.