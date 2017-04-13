TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 14-16
Easter
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Seventh Annual Findlay Easter Egg Scramble | Admission: Free (children 10 and under only) | Location: Findlay dealerships, 1369 Sunland Drive, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Stations of the Cross | Admission: Free | Location: Begins at Sandtown Park, 600 N. Bluff St. and ends at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George | Read more here.
- Friday, Noon | Bilingual Stations of the Cross in the Church | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Friday, Noon | Adult Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: JC Snow Park, 300 East 900 South, St. George
- Friday, 1 p.m. | Seven Last Words of Christ (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Friday, 5:20 p.m. | Good Friday Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Grace Episcopal Good Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- Friday, 6:50 p.m. | Good Friday Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Good Friday Interfaith Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (Spanish) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Lamb of God | Admission: $17 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Festival, 385 S. University Ave., St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Ivins Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Unity Park, 200 West 400 South, Ivins
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Second Annual Fiesta Fun Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Hurricane Rotary Club Easter Car Show | Admission: $5; children 6 and under, free | Location: 100 West 100 South, Hurricane
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | 29th Annual Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Bumbleberry Inn Back Lawn, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Parowan Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Valentine Peak Soccer Fields, 311 N. 9th St., Parowan
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Easter on the Mountain | Admission: Free | Location: 815 Movie Ranch Road, Duck Creek Village
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza | Admission: Free | Location: JC Snow Park, 300 East 900 South, St. George
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Kids Easter Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Grace Episcopal Great Vigil and First Mass of Easter | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Duckie Drop Easter Pool Party | Admission: $1-$5 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Vigil Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord (bilingual) | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Sunday, 8 a.m. | Calvary Chapel Nondenominational Easter Sunrise Service | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins | Read more here.
- Sunday, 8:30 a.m. | Easter Concert and Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George
- Sunday, 9 a.m. | Mass | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | New Promise Lutheran Easter Worship | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George
- Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | Easter Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Zion Canyon Community Easter Service | Admission: Free | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 West Lion Blvd., Springdale
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Solomon’s Porch Pre-Service Jam, One Hour Easter Service and Easter Sunday Feast | Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Grace Episcopal Sunday of the Resurrection | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- 11 a.m. | Calvary Chapel Nondenominational Easter Family and Spanish Services | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- 11 a.m. | Mass | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Easter Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Easter Service, Luncheon, Festivities | Admission: Free | Location: Faith Mountain Ministries, 1234 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Easter Concert and Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Kids Easter Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143
- Sunday, 1 p.m. | Mass (Spanish) | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Southern Utah Heritage Choir Easter Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Morningside LDS Stake Center, 881 S. River Road, St. George
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Master Singers Easter Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Gems of the Desert Quilt Show | Admission: $8; classes, $25 | Location; Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Ceramic Guild Spring Pottery Sale | Admission: Free; purchase prices vary | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center living room, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art as Jazz as Art II | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Snapshots! Washington County Works | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Family Activities | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday | St. George Dance Company Presents: “EmBODY Visual Art” | Admission: $6-$10 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Child Abuse Prevention Month | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Family Matters Conference | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Campus, Hunter Conference Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture: Site Steward and Petroglyph Patrol Program | Admission: Free; advance reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Southern Utah University Big Bang Night of Science | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Science Building, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Dance Industry Prep Workshop | Admission: $50-$90 | Location: Red Lion, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 8 p.m. | “Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gee’s” | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Catch Me If You Can” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Nunset Boulevard” | Admission: $1-$10 | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Body Project Dance Concert | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: The Beverley, 300 West University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Vingt Doigts et un Piano (Twenty Fingers and a Piano)” | Admission: $15 | Location: Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Annual Percussion Festival | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Campus, Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | KSL Classifieds St. George Garage Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School 350 E. 700 South, St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | SUHOG “Ride for Life Poker Ride” | Admission: $20; passenger, $10; lunch, $5 | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: D.U.B.S. BBQ, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Santa Clara Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Pkwy., Santa Clara
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Quiet Oaks with Cleo | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Michael SG | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Mr. CP’s Jazz Band Plays the Blues | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Hog and Jog 5K | Admission: $35; spectators free | Location; Ivins City Park, 100 North Main St., Ivins
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | 6 Hours in Frog Hollow | Admission: $85-$160 | Location: Frog Hollow, Hurricane, see course map
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Ranger Led Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Cottonwood Trailhead at the end of Stansfield Road in Kanab Creek Ranchos, Kanab
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Trail Tour of Desert Plants | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Arboretum, Santa Clara
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | National Parks Fee Free Day | Admission: Free | Location: All National Parks and Monuments
