TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
April 13, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 14-16

Easter

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | SUHOG “Ride for Life Poker Ride” | Admission: $20; passenger, $10; lunch, $5 | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: D.U.B.S. BBQ, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Santa Clara Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Pkwy., Santa Clara
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Quiet Oaks with Cleo | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Michael SG | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Mr. CP’s Jazz Band Plays the Blues | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Hog and Jog 5K | Admission: $35; spectators free | Location; Ivins City Park, 100 North Main St., Ivins
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | 6 Hours in Frog Hollow | Admission: $85-$160 | Location: Frog Hollow, Hurricane, see course map
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Ranger Led Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Cottonwood Trailhead at the end of Stansfield Road in Kanab Creek Ranchos, Kanab
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. | Trail Tour of Desert Plants | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Arboretum, Santa Clara
  • Saturday-Sunday, all day | National Parks Fee Free Day | Admission: Free | Location: All National Parks and Monuments

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

