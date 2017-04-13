‘6 Hours in Frog Hollow’ is fast, fun mountain biking for everyone

April 13, 2017
In this photo from 2014, mountain bikers participate in the "6 Hours in Frog Hollow" mountain bike race, Hurricane, Utah, April 19, 2014 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

HURRICANE — Known for its swift course and zany costumes, the “6 Hours in Frog Hollow” mountain bike race is set for its eighth edition Saturday just outside Virgin.

In this photo from 2014, mountain bikers wearing rabbit ears participate in the “6 Hours in Frog Hollow” mountain bike race, Hurricane, Utah, April 19, 2014 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

“It is a family friendly race which serves as a wonderful introduction to endurance racing,” said Cimarron Chacon, race director and president of GRO Races. “We get a lot of first-time racers and master-class athletes looking to have fun racing as a team and dressing in costume. It’s just plain fun on a mountain bike.”

The course is 13.5 miles long with 6.4 miles of the course singletrack. The race features a total climb of about 1,100 feet, with an estimated average course speed of approximately 1 hour, 25 minutes.

“This is a fast and fun course that is not too technical, and has the perfect amount of double track for climbing and passing and singletrack for descending fun,” Chacon said.

Read more: 6 Hours in Frog Hollow: Bunny ears, bikes and perfect weather

The event attracts a broad spectrum of riders with varied experience and skill sets. An estimated 90 percent of the participants are out-of-town visitors, Chacon said.

Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission, said there is a great passion for mountain biking in Southern Utah.

“We host some great endurance events,” Lewis said, “but the 6 Hours in Frog Hollow race fills a need for folks who just love to ride and are looking for a fun weekend.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Space is limited and registration is available up to the day of the race. For a course map and other race information, go to the event website.

