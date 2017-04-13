Health department to host conference on animal issues in emergency situations

Members of the Missouri Emergency Response Service team, a nonprofit that does large animal rescues, hold a briefing before going out on a large animal rescue along with the Humane Society to rescue 13 cattle that were stuck in flood waters, March 22, 2008 | Photo by Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA, St. George News Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA

ST. GEORGE — In an attempt to educate animal caretakers and the general public on animal issues in emergency situations – as well as addressing rabies, Zika and other vector concerns – the Southwest Utah Public Health Department is hosting the “Animal and Vector Control Conference” May 9 at the Russell C. Taylor Health Science Building.

The event is free, but registration is limited and required in advance.

According to a press release from the health department, at the end of the conference, attendees will understand:

Concerns with a number of vectors – organisms, typically a biting insect or tick, that transmit a disease or parasite from one animal to another – and the threat they pose to health and life safety of individuals.

How to protect, prevent, detect, respond to and recover from threats and incidents that would result in the disruption of life safety when it involves animals (including companion animals) and wildlife.

Responsibilities of animal owners in emergencies, as well as smaller scale incidents, when it comes to animal support.

While all members of the public are welcome to attend, the Animal and Vector Control Conference is primarily directed at animal control officers, veterinarians, animal clinics, licensed pet groomer and boarding businesses, animal rescue facilities and emergency managers.

The conference has been approved for 5.0 continuing education credits by the Utah Veterinary Medical Association. Registration is limited to 60 participants and can be completed online. The conference is free and lunch will be provided.

For a more information, including a full schedule of events during the conference and registration information, click here.

Event details

What: “Animal and Vector Control Conference.”

When: Tuesday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Russell C. Taylor Health Science Building, 1526 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George

This event is free, but space is limited and advanced registration is required.

