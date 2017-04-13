Dixie State ‘Art Department Showcase’ to feature student, faculty work

Image courtesy of Dixie State University art department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring the work of its finest students – as well as recent pieces done by faculty – the Dixie State University “Art Department Showcase” will be on display through May 4 in the Sears Art Museum Gallery, located in the Eccles Fine Arts Center on the DSU campus.

The Art Department Showcase will open with a free artist reception Friday from 7-8:30 p.m., after which the showcase will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This time of year, we all have a wonderful opportunity to view some amazing artwork,” Shane Christensen, chair of the Dixie State art department, said. “This showcase exhibit is a glimpse into the best artists Dixie State University has to offer. It is amazing to see how students progress from freshmen to seniors and see their work develop.”

In addition to making stunning art visible to the community, the showcase allows students to practice presenting themselves and their artwork in a professional manner and helps them prepare their portfolios to show to potential employers and graduate programs. Christensen said:

This year we have many graduates that will be attending graduate schools and moving on with their professional careers. The opportunity to view their work for the last time as students is a special one that no one should pass up. I would encourage anyone that is in the St. George area to take some time and visit this amazing exhibit of student and faculty artwork. You will not regret it but be rewarded beyond belief.

The exhibit also provides Dixie State University art professors the opportunity to show off the work they have accomplished throughout the year. Abraham McCowan is the featured faculty member for this exhibit, and his woodblock prints inspired by the deserts of the American West and northern Mexico will be on display in the Eccles Grand Foyer.

DSU’s art department offers students a foundation in the visual arts via applied courses in which students receive hands-on experience and lecture courses that teach art history and the elements of design. The university offers bachelor’s degrees in art with emphases in 3-D/sculpture/ceramics, art education, graphic design, painting/drawing and photography/digital imaging.

Event details

What: Dixie State University “Art Department Showcase.”

When: April 14 to May 4, with an artist reception Friday, April 14, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Sears Art Museum Gallery, Dixie State’s Eccles Fine Arts Center, 155 South University Ave., St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public

