US hits IS with largest non-nuclear bomb ever used

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (AP) — U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Thursday struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with “the mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said.
The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives. When it was developed in the early 2000s the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.
The U.S. military headquarters in Kabul said in a statement that the bomb was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday on a tunnel complex in Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been operating.
The target was close to the Pakistani border.
Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, said the bomb was dropped from a U.S. Air Force MC-130 transport, which he said had been brought to Afghanistan “some time ago” for potential use.
Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a written statement that the strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. forces conducting clearing operations in the Achin area “while maximizing the destruction” of IS fighters and facilities. He said IS has been using improvised explosive devices, bunkers and tunnels to strengthen its defenses.
“This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K,” he added, using the U.S. military’s acronym for the IS affiliate.
Written by ROBERT BURNS, AP National Security Writer.
4 Comments
The amazing part of this story is how much people who claim to be conservative (which I am) will cheer it because it sends a “message”.
In English, the message is “You killed one of our soldiers last week using a bullet that costs $0.50, so we’re going to punish you by dropping the Mother of All Bombs on one of your tunnels. The bomb program cost over $1 Billion. The plane alone was $30 Million. Each MOAB costs many millions of dollars, and we just hit you with one. So take that!”.
Of course, “conservatives” will cheer this out of one side of their mouths at the same time they brag about how Reagan was such an awesome president because he beat the Russians during the Cold War by bankrupting them. See the irony yet, neocons in conservative clothing?
We’ve been in Afghanistan nearly 16 years. Does anyone even know what we’re trying to accomplish there? Has anything improved there in 16 years? Osama has been dead a long time, so I have no clue what it is they’re aiming for.
Pakistan is a heavily Islamist country that actually has nukes. As to why they aren’t considered a threat, who knows. It’s not enough interest to me to research it.
Poof, $16,000,000.