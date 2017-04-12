Wind advisory issued for Washington, Iron, Beaver counties

High winds cause low visibility at the scene of a multicar pileup on SR-21, Milford, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo by Cherish Wignall, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory for Utah’s west-central and southwest valleys that will last throughout most of the day Thursday.

Advisory area

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday. It specifically includes the cities of Milford, Cedar City, Beaver, Fillmore and Delta.

Wind strength and timing

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected to begin during the morning hours Thursday and should increase to 25 to 35 mph during the afternoon and early evening hours. Wind gusts near 55 mph are possible. Winds will gradually taper off late in the evening.

Impact

Strong cross winds will exist along all routes through the advisory area. Motorists are cautioned to be aware that areas of blowing dust will develop, especially near open agricultural lands, and could hinder visibility.

Precautionary, preparedness actions

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds which can make driving difficult.

The strong winds will also create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes. These winds will create very choppy water and generate large waves which could capsize or swamp small water craft.

For your personal safety, operators of small craft are urged to postpone their outings until the winds subside.

