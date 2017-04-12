90-year-old scooter rider hit by SUV

ST. GEORGE — A man riding his Jazzy scooter home from Smith’s Market Wednesday was hit crossing the street by an SUV, which then drove off.

Herb Fox, who is 90 years old, was riding his electric scooter home from the grocery store when he was hit crossing Tabernacle Street at 400 West, St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check on the man’s injuries.

“He had superficial wounds and cuts, and he was bleeding, so I guess they attended to him then and he chose not to be transported,” St. George Police Sgt. Craig Harding said.

Fox drove his scooter home, followed closely by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel to ensure he made it safely to his home which is in St. George.

The SUV was driven by a man who Harding described as “having dementia.” He was on his way to pick up his son, Harding said, when he hit Fox who was crossing the street.

The driver of the SUV was apparently so confused, Harding continued, that he continued on to pick up his son, and went south, running several stop signs, and headed north on Bluff Street.

Harding said he just happened to know the man, living in the same neighborhood as the driver, He found the vehicle, which was traveling to the man’s house.

Harding pulled the man over and brought him back to the scene. The man was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and leaving the scene of an accident.

Harding explained that just because a crosswalk is not marked does not mean a driver does not have to yield to a pedestrian. The term Harding used is “unmarked crosswalk” and any corner is considered as such.

Harding said he would use the incident to ask the Driver’s License Division to re-evaluate the man’s driving privileges, as he had been in several accidents recently before this one.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

