Police arrest alleged Washington County heroin dealer

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Undercover investigations by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to the take down of an alleged heroin dealer Sunday as the fight to suppress drug-related crimes in the county continues.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 30-year-old Dara Lish, of Dammeron Valley, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation over 90 days, the task force conducted a controlled buy of heroin on five separate occasions in Washington County, the report stated, through the use of a confidential informant who purchased heroin from Lish.

Lish, who was returning home following an alleged Las Vegas drug run, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop for speeding on old Highway 91 near milepost 19, according to the statement. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Adam Brett Wallin, of Enterprise, was also arrested.

As the traffic stop was being conducted, Drug Task Force K-9 Rocky alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle Lish was driving, the report stated. During a subsequent search, approximately 25 grams of heroin was located.

“Dara (Lish) told me that Adam (Wallin) purchased the heroin for $1,000 and he was going to break her off a gram for taking him to her drug source in Las Vegas,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement.

However, Wallin told detectives a slightly different story, the report stated. Wallin told police he used heroin but did not sell it, adding that the two had just returned from Las Vegas, where Lish purchased heroin from her drug source and had agreed to break Wallin off a couple grams.

The two were transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Lish of five second-degree felony counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony count of drug possession with the intent to distribute, along with a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The County Attorney’s Office filed an information accusing Wallin of second-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute, along with a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to booking information, both Lish and Wallin remain in police custody.

The two are expected to appear in 5th District Court on April 17.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.