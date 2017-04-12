FLDS-linked company settles child labor case

This February 2016 file photo shows FLDS children on a berm outside the Dairy Store in Hildale, Utah, Feb. 23, 2016 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A company with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has struck a deal with the federal government over sanctions in a child labor case.

Hours before they were due before a federal judge to face a potential contempt of court citation, Paragon Contractors and Brian Jessop settled a dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over fines levied against it.

Filings in U.S. District Court stated the company agreed to pay $200,000 over the next year.

A federal judge in December 2016 ordered Paragon Contractors, which has ties to the FLDS polygamous sect, to pay at least $200,000 in back wages to children who were sent to work picking pecans for long hours in the cold.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

