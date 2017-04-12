FLDS-linked company settles child labor case

SALT LAKE CITY — A company with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has struck a deal with the federal government over sanctions in a child labor case.
Hours before they were due before a federal judge to face a potential contempt of court citation, Paragon Contractors and Brian Jessop settled a dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over fines levied against it.
Filings in U.S. District Court stated the company agreed to pay $200,000 over the next year.
A federal judge in December 2016 ordered Paragon Contractors, which has ties to the FLDS polygamous sect, to pay at least $200,000 in back wages to children who were sent to work picking pecans for long hours in the cold.
Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com
