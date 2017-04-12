Cedar Sports, SUU among finalists for ‘Utah Entrepreneur Challenge’; online video voting open

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City’s newest outdoor gear and rental shop, Cedar Sports, is a top 20 finalist representing Southern Utah University in the 2017 “Utah Entrepreneur Challenge.” As part of the challenge, SUU students created a video for the business that is competing for the People’s Choice award.

The Utah Entrepreneur Challenge is a competition between hundreds of students from all colleges in Utah, with entrepreneurs competing for $100,000 in cash and prizes, including a $40,000 grand prize.

As one of the top teams, Cedar Sports will advance to the final event, where they will meet for the last judging round and a public showcase and awards ceremony on April 15 at Lassonde Studios at the University of Utah.

As a finalist in the Utah Entrepreneur Challenge, Cedar Sports had to create a video highlighting the business. Cedar Sports’ video was made by and features SUU students, recent graduates and faculty from the outdoor recreation and business programs.

Online video voting for the People’s Choice award is open to the public from March 28 at 8 a.m. until April 14 at 5 p.m. The team with the most votes will receive a $2,500 prize.

See video in player above. Vote for the best video here.

Opening last year Cedar Sports is a business venture between four friends: David and Leisel Whitmore and Jaxon and Sarah Haderlie. Though the other three have already graduated from SUU, Jaxon Haderlie is a full-time student working on his masters degrees in accounting and business administration.

The business idea came about because they want people to be able to experience and enjoy the thrill of outdoor recreational activities as much as they do.

“It’s our priority to provide high quality merchandise and services at a price that anyone can afford,” David Whitmore said. “We want to serve the community of southern Utah.”

Tanner Stonely, a regular customer at Cedar Sports, said the most exciting thing about the business is that it was “finally here.”

“It’s run by experts in the field who know the local areas and offer gear you can’t find anywhere else nearby,” Stonely said.

Cedar Sports has already outgrown their current location and plan on moving to the corner of 100 West and Center Street sometime in April. Both their video and their business are examples of what SUU students can accomplish before and after graduation.