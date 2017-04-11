Symphony orchestra and women’s choir present ‘Landscapes’

Stock image, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Southern Utah University’s department of music will feature the SUU Symphony Orchestra and Luminosa Women’s Choir in a concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“Since our concert will be featuring so many pieces from various countries and composers, we have decided to give it the title of ‘Landscapes,'” orchestra director Canés Nicolas said.

“‘Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything,’” Nicolas said, quoting Plato.

The orchestra and women’s choir have put together a concert full of varied sound, SUU spokeswoman Ashley Pollock said in a statement.

Music has a way of traveling across borders of countries and the space of time to bring together many people of different backgrounds.

“The pieces we have prepared for the performance are unique, from a Haitian piece to Baroque to 20th-century music,” Caitlin Lucero, a music major from Guam, said. “In learning these pieces, we’ve picked up 20th-century styles in each of them and as a group, we’ve all worked together to portray a diverse and entertaining repertoire.”

Students from both the Symphony Orchestra and Luminosa have found preparing for this concert to be a benefit to their education and performance experience, Pollock said. The experience has helped them grow in technique as well as in group performance.

“The rehearsal process for Luminosa has been very different,” Claire Robinson, a vocal performance major from Pleasant Grove, Utah, said.

“The choir is all women which means we have a different sound when we sing. It has sometimes been challenging to get the type of style or sound we want. Dr. McCoy is challenging the choir with songs that require different languages like Hebrew and Persian. It has been fun learning how to develop different sounds.”

Event details

What: Performance by the SUU Symphony Orchestra and women’s choir.

When: Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East in Cedar City.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children; tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online. Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students get in free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff with IDs are allowed to bring one guest.

