Gas leak in Washington affects 6 homes

WASHINGTON — Officials were called out to Regent Street in Washington Tuesday evening after a report of a gas leak.

Homes around the area of Regent Street and Juniper Drive were apparently evacuated about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a natural gas smell in the area. Six homes were cordoned off with official tape.

The eventual activity seemed to focus on 1286 East Regent Street. Firefighters, a Washington City police officer and Questar Gas employees were seen walking in and out of the home and backyard with gas sniffing tools. One area of concern seemed to be the attic, as the gas company supervisor was seen using his measuring tool on a vent near the roof.

Several families lined the street near the homes, watching officials work.

Firefighters eventually cleared the home out of lingering gas by use of a gasoline-powered fan at the front door.

No rescue units were seen on the street. Units from Washington City Police and Fire and Questar Gas responded.

Neither police nor firefighters would agree to be interviewed regarding this incident and a Questar gas supervisor told St. George News that official information would be available Wednesday morning.

This report is based on observational information only and may not contain the full scope of findings.

