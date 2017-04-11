Cable, DSL or dedicated internet access; making the best choice for your business

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When it comes to deciding between different types of internet access for businesses, some of the more common choices include cable, DSL or dedicated internet access. However, AWI Networks in St. George wants business owners to know that if they are use cable or DSL, they could be losing money.

Both cable and DSL internet typically operate by offering customers asynchronous speeds for downloads versus uploads, with the former usually being higher. For example, a cable or DSL provider may offer a 20MBps download speed and 2MBps upload speed.

However, in addition to being asynchronous, these are also considered “up to” speeds, meaning there is no guarantee a customer is always getting those speeds, especially during high traffic times of day.

Dedicated internet access, which is offered by AWI, offers synchronous speeds, as well as guaranteed minimums and up-time. So in the previous example, both the download speed and upload speed would be 20MBps, and customers would be guaranteed that speed regardless of when they were online.

For dedicated internet access, the specified amount of bandwidth sold has been carved out and dedicated for the customer’s use.

“We sell our dedicated connection with a service-level agreement,” said Julie Bishop, customer service manager for AWI. “We are going to guarantee you are going to get that connection 99.999 percent of the time, that you shouldn’t have any interruptions or problems.”

Many business owners will pick up a residential internet connection and think it will be sufficient, Bishop said, but then they discover the problems when the “up to” speed is factored in.

“If other people are sucking off that same hose, then you’re not going to get that connection you need to keep your business running,” she said, “whereas with the dedicated, it’s just for you. You’re not going to have to share with anybody.”

Another unique aspect of AWI, Bishop said, deals with the fact that several years ago, the founder of AWI, Ray Carpenter, bought the licenses to the frequencies on the radio spectrum required to handle the wireless access they provide.

These are the same frequencies Sprint owns in other areas of the country, Bishop said, but they don’t own them in the areas where AWI purchased them. This gives AWI an additional advantage over the competition. She said:

The best way to think about it is if you’re in your car and you’re listening to one radio station and you get into an area where that radio station doesn’t own the frequency, you can pick up the station you were listening to, but another one is interfering. You won’t run into that with our service, because we own that frequency. If you’re in a place where we have the license, you’re only going to get our frequency.

In regards to this service area, Bishop said, AWI just expanded their coverage in the Hurricane Valley.

“We are line-of-site for wireless,” Bishop said, meaning the antennae needs to be able to “see” the tower.

However, AWI just implemented new technology to improve their service.

“Our LTE technology … allows it to see through trees and buildings, so we’re able to serve almost all of Hurricane now.”

AWI Networks has been in business for approximately 25 years, Bishop said. They used to provide cable TV but are now strictly internet and phone service. For more information on AWI Networks, go to their website.

