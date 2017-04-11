Holiday traffic advisory: Up to 2-hour delays on I-15, increased enforcement

Composite image from file photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Arizona Department of Transportation is predicting heavy traffic on Interstate 15 over Easter weekend; drivers traveling through the Virgin River Gorge are advised to allow extra travel time.

In addition, law enforcement from two states will join forces to target the highly traveled I-15 corridor between California and Las Vegas, focusing on the area near Primm, Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and the California Highway Patrol will be focusing on speed and distracted driver violations, as well as the “move over” law.

Commuters will be warned with the electronic freeway signs which will flash the message “Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles” as well as “Entering NHP zero tolerance zone.”

During this week and next week, California and Nevada will be on spring break so both agencies are expecting heavy vehicle traffic during this time.

The California Highway Patrol will focus its efforts on the California side of Interstate 15 and enforcement will include the use of fixed-winged aircraft to measure drivers’ speed from the air. It is estimated that an average of 45,000 vehicles enters Nevada on the I-15 corridor from Los Angeles every day; this equals more than 16 million vehicles every year.

Bridge work in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, motorists traveling northbound near Mesquite on I-15 should be prepared for delays of up to two hours on Easter weekend due to heavier than usual holiday traffic volume and bridge repair work along Interstate 15, just north of Mesquite at milepost 9.

Construction on Virgin River Bridge No. 1 at the Littlefield exit on Interstate 15 in Arizona is ongoing and has already caused major backups.

Read more: Traffic advisory: Backup from Mesquite to Littlefield on northbound I-15

This is the first major rehabilitation work for Virgin River bridge No. 1 since it was built in 1964.

Construction on the project is underway 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the northbound lanes. One travel lane will remain open in the work zone now through mid- May.

With limited alternate routes through the corridor, drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions in Arizona, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511; outside of Arizona dial 1.888.411.ROAD – 1-888-411-7623. Follow ADOT on Twitter at @ArizonaDOT.

