Use IRS.gov for fast answers as April 18 deadline nears

The tax deadline of April 18 is later this year from the typical April 15 due to several factors, including weekends and holidays. | Image by BackyardProduction / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

PHOENIX — With the tax deadline fast approaching, the Internal Revenue Service this week reminded taxpayers that they can use IRS.gov to find fast answers to tax questions, use free online tools and find key tax forms and publications.

With millions of people just now seeking help to complete their taxes, the IRS expects high call volumes between now and the April 18 tax filing deadline. This makes IRS.gov even more invaluable to taxpayers seeking quick answers. Answers to the most common questions taxpayers have this time of year are on IRS.gov.

To help with the high demand, the IRS has extended its toll-free telephone hours on Saturday, April 8, and Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., caller’s local time.

Taxpayers wanting in-person help from the IRS need to make an appointment before visiting an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.

Some of the useful online tools that are just a click away on IRS.gov are:

Where’s My Refund? –This tool’s tracker displays progress through three stages: Return Received, Refund Approved and Refund Sent. Once the IRS approves the refund, taxpayers can see their expected refund date.

Get Transcript – Taxpayers can view their tax transcript, a tax return summary, online or order it by mail. Non-tax reasons for transcripts include income verification for student or mortgage loans.

Free File – Free, brand-name tax preparation software is available through the IRS Free File program for anyone earning less than $64,000. Taxpayers earning more can use Free File Fillable Forms. Everyone can use Free File to file for an extension, Form 4868, if they can’t meet the April 18 deadline.

VITA/TCE – Free, in-person volunteer help is close by through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or Tax Counseling for the Elderly.

Finding your Adjusted Gross Income – Taxpayers who changed the tax software product they use to prepare and file their taxes may be required to enter the adjusted gross income from their 2015 tax return for identity verification. IRS cannot provide AGI by phone but taxpayers can get the AGI from their copy of last year’s tax return or by ordering a transcript.

ITIN Renewal – Taxpayers may need to renew expired Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers before they can file a tax return. There are new rules this year.

Appointment Service – Studies conducted by the IRS show that most taxpayers visit a TAC to make payments, inquire about a notice, ask about a refund, get a transcript or obtain a tax form. Any of these issues can be handled by visiting IRS.gov, eliminating the need to travel to an IRS office. Taxpayer Assistance Centers now provide service by appointment. Taxpayers must first call to make an appointment before visiting a TAC for help with their taxes.

More online solutions are available through:

IRS search tool – to track down answers to tax questions by topic.

Interactive Tax Assistant – similar to the tool used by IRS customer service representatives to answer taxpayer questions.

Help and Resources – contains valuable information on where to get assistance.

