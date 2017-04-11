Easter services, activities guide

SOUTHERN UTAH — Easter weekend brings a perfect mixture of both solemn and celebratory events to Southern Utah. From Easter services to car shows and egg hunts our event guide has got you covered.
Thursday, April 13
- 5:30 p.m. | Grace Episcopal Maundy Thursday | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- 7 p.m. | Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper and Washing of the Feet | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
Friday, April 14
- 10 a.m. | Seventh Annual Findlay Easter Egg Scramble | Admission: Free (children 10 and under only) | Location: Findlay dealerships, 1369 Sunland Drive, St. George
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- 11 a.m. | Stations of the Cross | Admission: Free | Location: Begins at Sandtown Park, 600 N. Bluff St. and ends at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George | Read more here.
- Noon | Bilingual Stations of the Cross in the Church | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 1 p.m. | Seven Last Words of Christ (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 3 p.m. | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 5:20 p.m. | Good Friday Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- 5:30 p.m. | Grace Episcopal Good Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- 6:50 p.m. | Good Friday Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- 7 p.m. | Good Friday Interfaith Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George
- 7 p.m. | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (Spanish) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 7:30 p.m. | Lamb of God | Admission: $17 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Festival, 385 S. University Ave., St. George
Saturday, April 15
- 9 a.m. | Ivins Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Unity Park, 200 West 400 South, Ivins
- 9 a.m. | Second Annual Fiesta Fun Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 S., St. George
- 9 a.m. | 30th Annual Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 North Main St., Cedar City
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Hurricane Rotary Club Easter Car Show | Admission: $5; children 6 and under, free | Location: 100 West 100 South, Hurricane
- 10 a.m. | Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George
- 10 a.m. | 29th Annual Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Bumbleberry Inn Back Lawn, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale
- 10 a.m. | Parowan Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Valentine Peak Soccer Fields, 311 N. 9th St., Parowan
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Easter on the Mountain | Admission: Free | Location: 815 Movie Ranch Rd., Duck Creek Village
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Eater Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza | Admission: Free | Location: JC Snow Park, 300 East 900 South, St. George
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Kids Easter Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143
- 5:30 p.m. | Grace Episcopal Great Vigil and First Mass of Easter | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- 6 p.m. | Duckie Drop Easter Pool Party | Admission: $1-$5 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City
- 8 p.m. | Vigil Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord (bilingual) | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
Sunday, April 16
- 8 a.m. | Calvary Chapel Nondenominational Easter Sunrise Service | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins | Read more here.
- 8:30 a.m. | Easter Concert and Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George
- 9 a.m. | Mass | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 9:30 a.m. | New Promise Lutheran Easter Worship | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George
- 9:30 a.m. | Easter Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Solomon’s Porch Pre-Service Jam, One Hour Easter Service and Easter Sunday Feast | Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George
- 10 a.m. | Zion Canyon Community Easter Service | Admission: Free | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 West Lion Blvd., Springdale
- 10:30 a.m. | Grace Episcopal Sunday of the Resurrection | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- 11 a.m. | Calvary Chapel Nondenominational Easter Family and Spanish Services | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- 11 a.m. | Mass | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 11 a.m. | Easter Services | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George
- 11 a.m. | Easter Service, Luncheon, Festivities | Admission: Free | Location: Faith Mountain Ministries, 1234 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
- 11 a.m. | Easter Concert and Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Kids Easter Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143
- 1 p.m. | Mass (Spanish) | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion (English) | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George
- 7 p.m. | Southern Utah Heritage Choir Easter Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Morningside LDS Stake Center, 881 S. River Road, St. George
- 7 p.m. | Master Singers Easter Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
