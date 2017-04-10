March 7, 1934 — April 6, 2017

Ted Darrell Bushnell, 83, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at his home while holding the hand of his sweetheart on April 6, 2017.

Darrell was born in Meadow, Utah, on March 7, 1934, to Daniel D. and Melba Stott Bushnell. Darrell spent his childhood in Provo, Utah, attended Brigham Young High School and graduated from Brigham Young University. On Aug. 19, 1953, he married Marjorie Killpack in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After they had been married less than a year, Darrell was called on a two-year mission for the LDS church in Melbourne, Australia. Later, he and Marjorie served a mission in Baltimore, Maryland.

Darrell spent his career as a real estate broker and developer from 1958 to 2016. He was a well-loved mentor and friend. He was Realtor of the Year in 1975. He was president of the Utah County Board of Realtors and later president of the Utah State Association of Realtors.

Darrell was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved teaching the Gospel and served in many callings including bishop, high counselor and member of a stake presidency. He was a wonderful home teacher and never missed his monthly visits.

Darrell was survived by his eternal sweetheart, Marjorie K. Bushnell; children: Mike Bushnell (Holly), Debbie Morley (Craig), Sherri Peterson (Kelly) and Sandi Bushnell; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Dan S., J. Merrill, and J. Fred.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday, April 11, at 11 a.m. , with a visitation at 10 a.m. , at the LDS Chapel located at 670 E. 800 North.

Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East.

