Team building, collaboration topic of chamber training

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will host Neil Staker at its weekly meeting Wednesday, April 12, 2017 | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce training meeting Wednesday will feature Neil Staker, who will present his insights into the benefits of team building and collaboration.

Staker’s presentation is aptly named: “Talk is cheap, misunderstandings are expensive.”

Among the concepts Staker will share in his training is the idea that the free flow of information and feedback are critical to working together and making the right decisions – but it isn’t easy. People will talk about the same things over and over, avoid each other and argue, even try sarcasm and being passive aggressive, but, Staker asks, “What really works?”

Staker’s own business website Collaborant describes him as a boring guy. He hasn’t seen a movie since the Reagan administration. Ask him what he likes to do for fun, and he’ll answer, “Yardwork.” Seriously. But talk to him about people, organizations, or improvement and out of that dull cocoon a fascinating butterfly will emerge.

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce encourages attendance at this training session with Staker as he describes how he turned his tightly-wound practicality into a decades-long career helping companies increase efficiency. Clients find him personable, knowledgeable and incredibly helpful.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training featuring Neil Staker.

When: Wednesday, April 12. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Admission: $10 per person. Advanced registration is highly recommended. Those interested may register online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews