Spring weather brings muddy, impassable roads to Dixie National Forest

CEDAR CITY — Spring is finally here, and it’s a great time to get outdoors and visit Dixie National Forest. However, officials are encouraging visitors to “Know Before You Go” and learn about the travel conditions before hitting the road.

While warm weather and melting snow are allowing for easier travel along routes through the forest, with the recent round of warm weather and heavy rain storms, some hazards are hard to spot on what may look like an otherwise decent road.

“Sometimes a damp looking road during the spring months can be deceiving to the eye,” U.S. Forest Service officials said in a news release. “The road may look passable but in reality it is very wet, muddy, and slick.”

Roads in these conditions are not ready for travel and often result in deep road ruts, stuck or damaged vehicles and expensive tows.

Until conditions are suitable for motorized travel, some temporary seasonal road closures may occur in areas that are saturated to prevent accidents, injuries and rut damage to roads and trails.

The Forest Service encourages those who are planning to travel on roads and trail systems in Dixie National Forest to call the ranger district at 435-865-3700 or follow Dixie National Forest on Facebook, Twitter and the Dixie National Forest website for more information regarding road and trail conditions.

Free maps are available for download here.

