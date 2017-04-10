Region 9 Hardball Show: See who won this week’s awards

Note – The second half of the two-game series between Dixie and Snow Canyon, and Desert Hills and Pine View are on Thursday night, not Friday as mentioned in the Region 9 Hardball Show.

Week 1 of Region 9 play is in the books and we had three sweeps. On today’s show, we look back at those three series and talk about the top plays and numbers.

Today, we’ll also look closer at each team, name our Bakston Freight player of the week and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week.

And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health.

And make sure to look for the Region 9 league leaders Tuesday here at St. George News Sports.

Week 1 results:

Tuesday

Desert Hills 10, Dixie 4

Pine View 14, Hurricane 5

Snow Canyon 6, Cedar 0

Friday

Snow Canyon 11, Cedar 4

Desert Hills 9, Dixie 8 (F/8)

Pine View 10, Hurricane 2

This week’s games:

Tuesday

Hurricane at Cedar, 4 p.m.

Dixie at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Desert Hills at Pine View, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Pine View at Desert Hills, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Snow Canyon at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Friday

Cedar at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

