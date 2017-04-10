Hatch says he’s going to run again for 8th term ‘unless’

ST. GEORGE — In an interview with Fox 13 in Salt Lake City Monday, Sen. Orrin Hatch announced that he is planning on running for an eighth term in office – with one caveat.

There is one person that would possibly make him reconsider his plans to run, and that person is former Massachusetts governor and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, Hatch said.

Hatch holds the longest term of office in the U.S. Senate, having been elected in 1977. He is currently serving as the Senate’s president pro tempore, chair of the Senate Finance Committee and senior member of the Judiciary Committee.

Several Utah Republicans have expressed an interest in trying to wrest the seat away from Hatch. Those are former 2016 independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin, World Trade Center Utah CEO Derek Miller, Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Sutherland Institute President Boyd Matheson.

Democrats who would like to challenge Hatch are Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson and Scott Howell, who ran against Hatch in 2000 and again in 2012.

Hatch is no longer capable of bipartisan efforts Wilson told The Salt Lake Tribune, saying she believes he has lost the ability to find common ground on issues.

“Unfortunately, the Orrin Hatch of late is one of the greatest offenders,” Wilson said. “It’s time for the return of respect and cooperation across party lines.”

Howell said Hatch’s being in office so long has likely caused a sense of fatigue among voters who are now looking for a change.

“We’re not electing a general authority, but we are electing a public servant,” Howell told Utah Policy. “I want to give kudos to Hatch for the good job he’s done, but now is the time to enjoy his family.”

In the video, Hatch talks about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Syria before confirming his re-election bid.

