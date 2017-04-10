Robert Routh

August 11, 1935 — March 16, 2017

Robert Howard Routh, 81, passed away March 16, 2017, at Dixie Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 11, 1935, to parents William Howard Routh and Letha L. Miller in Rock Springs, Wyoming. His mother later divorced and married Jack Platt and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, with Richard Platt, his brother.

Robert graduated from Cheyenne High School then went to Westminster College. He decided college wasn’t for him and joined the Navy. While in the service he met his future wife, Louise A. Laudenslager. They were married upon his discharge from the Navy in December of 1957. Their honeymoon was a new adventure road trip from Virginia to Wyoming, where their two daughters, Vicki and Tracy, were born. They moved to Salt Lake City in 1962. He had worked for Kraft Foods for many years and was transferred to Southern Utah where he retired in 1992.

Robert had many talents. He enjoyed making jewelry and made crosses for everyone and stained glass windows for his church. You can see his work at The Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and The Dove House. He loved to restore old cars – five Mustangs – and loved his T-birds.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise A. Routh; daughters: Vickie (Bruce) Rudd and Tracy Routh (Michael); grandchildren: Cody (Erika) Belnap, Beau (Maureen) Rudd, Cassidy Neuman and Brianne (Daniel) Miccollis; six great-grandsons; and brother, Kenny (Linda) Routh.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Angela “Angel”; and three brothers: Billy, Donny, and Richard.

Funeral services

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 611 N. 2450 East, St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Building Fund at his church. Send to P.O. Box 1449, St. George, Utah, 84770.

