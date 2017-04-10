Rikki Phillips

January 22, 1965 — April 6, 2017

Rikki Lynn Phillips returned to her Heavenly Father and many family members, including her baby sister, Ellie Garner, and first husband, Bradley Harward.

She was born to Myla Gillins on Jan. 22, 1965, in Stanton, California. She married Brad Harward on Oct. 2, 1986, until his passing February 14, 1998. Rikki married Mark Phillips on April 22, 2001.

Rikki devoted her life to the service and care of others, especially her 14 grandkids. Nana will be deeply missed.

Rikki is survived by her husband, Mark and children: Shawn (Natalie) Chaudhrey, Phoenix, Arizona; Nicole (Greg) Gunn, Herriman, Utah; Brandi (Darren) Thomsen of Gig Harbor, Washington; Jeff (Shanae) Eagle, Mountain, Utah; and Felicia (Jeff) Kober, Cottonwood Heights, Utah; her mother, Myla (David) of Cedar City, Utah, and brother, Timothy (Karen) Garner of Centerville, Utah.

She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services

A private Celebration of Life was held.

Arrangments have been entrusted to Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah. (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook on the website.