Firefighters respond to trash collection site for 5th time this year

ENTERPRISE – Smoke rose into the sky over Enterprise Sunday evening as firefighters responded to a fire at the trash collection station off 100 North behind a power substation.

Trash in the large metal bins behind the substation had caught fire, sending a plume of smoke skyward as firefighters arrived at the scene prior to 6:45 p.m.

“This is the fifth time we’ve been called out here (for a fire) this year,” Enterprise Fire Chief Brenden Moody said, adding that the cause of the fire was unknown at the time.

However, it is suspected the fire could have been ignited by hot ashes, he said, as that has been a common culprit among the four previous calls to the collection station.

“It’s getting to the point where we’ll probably start fining people,” Moody said.

See the video top of this report.

The cause of the fire may not be confirmed until fire officials review surveillance footage from a camera they have at the collection station.

The fire was contained to the metal bins and did not spread beyond that point. The fire was extinguished by 7:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.