Driver flips truck while trying to avoid collision

The aftermath of a three-vehicle collision on Main Street that occurred when the driver of a pickup truck was unable to stop for traffic ahead of him. Cedar City, Utah, April 10, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, Cedar City / St. George News

CEDAR CITY – A three-vehicle collision on Main Street Monday resulted in one of the vehicles flipping onto its side and one person being sent to the hospital.

Sometime between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in the area of Main Street just north of 400 South, two vehicles ahead of a pickup truck were slowing to avoid hitting traffic slowing ahead of them.

The pickup’s driver tried to slow and avoid hitting the second vehicle, but was unsuccessful, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

The pickup truck ended up hitting the second vehicle and pushed it into the vehicle ahead of it. The pickup driver’s attempt to avoid hitting the second vehicle also resulted in the truck flipping on its side.

Several high school-aged individuals were involved in the incident, Womack said.

While the majority of those involved were also left unharmed by the collision, a passenger from one of the vehicles was taken to Cedar City Hospital for minor injuries.

No citations were issued in connection with the collision.

Cedar City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

