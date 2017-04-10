Distraction, overcorrection trigger rollover near Colorado City

Stock image by aijohn784| i Stock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

HILDALE – A single-car rollover on Highway 389 southeast of Hildale and Colorado City that left one woman injured was triggered by distraction and overcorrection, officials said.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at mile 13.5 in the Pipe Springs Valley, Hildale-Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said.

“A 17-year-old driver was reaching for something and got distracted, apparently,” Barlow said. “(The vehicle) went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and rolled one time onto the north side of the highway.”

The vehicle, a Ford Taurus, landed back on its wheels, Barlow said, adding that both the driver and his passenger were wearing seat belts.

The driver’s mother, the passenger in the car, was injured in the crash and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with neck and facial pain. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Barlow said.

Barlow offered advice to drivers to help avoid overcorrecting and rolling a vehicle.

“Just keep your eyes on the road,” Barlow said.

“If you do happen to get onto the shoulder, learn to just carefully straighten it out – don’t overreact, it takes the car out of control,” he said. “Carefully brake, and slowly bring it back onto the road.”

Barlow said single-vehicle rollovers used to occur once or twice a month on this particular stretch of highway. However, since rumble strips were installed several years ago, rollovers have become quite rare.

The Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department responded to the incident with an engine, a heavy rescue vehicle, an ambulance and two EMS first response units, Barlow said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety responded as well and is investigating the crash, Barlow said. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the rollover, Barlow said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

