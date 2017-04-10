3-vehicle crash ties up busy Green Springs intersection

A three-vehicle rear-end crash in the Green Springs Drive intersection with I-15 Monday morning delayed traffic for 30-45 minutes, police say, Washington City, Utah, April 10, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A three-vehicle rear-end crash in the busy Green Springs-Interstate 15 intersection disrupted lunchtime traffic Monday and left two vehicles disabled.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Green Springs Drive just south of the I-15 overpass, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

A brown SUV and a silver Nissan Acura were stopped for traffic, Kantor said.

“A third vehicle, a red passenger car, was southbound. For an unknown reason, the driver was distracted and struck the silver passenger car and pushed it into the front vehicle, which was the SUV.”

The SUV was driven by an adult male, Kantor said, while the Acura was driven by a woman with two small children in car seats in the back seat. The red Ford Fusion was driven by a woman.

“It’s a busy congested little area there,” Kantor said. He encourages drivers to pay close attention especially during peak traffic times.

“People just need to use extra caution and be aware that that is a busy area and don’t let any distractions take your eyes off the road,” Kantor said.

Everyone was properly restrained and no one was injured in the crash, Kantor said. Both passenger cars were disabled and had to be towed from the scene but the SUV received only minor damage.

Traffic was slowed on Green Springs for 30-45 minutes. No citations were issued at the scene, Kantor said, but the incident is still under investigation.

Washington City Police Department, Washington City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crash; Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

