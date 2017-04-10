Heavy traffic, delays expected in Snow Canyon for Easter weekend

Written by or for St. George News
April 10, 2017

IVINS — Easter weekend is the busiest weekend of the year at Snow Canyon State Park, with most visitors arriving Saturday and Sunday. Preparations are being made to implement traffic control at both park entrances to ensure visitor and resource safety.

Peak visitation times are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A temporary entrance freeze will be put in place when designated parking areas and pullouts are full. Visitors should be prepared for long entrance lines with the possibility of up to a 30-minute wait.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to arrive at non peak hours occurring from 6-10:30 a.m. or 4-10 p.m. Visitors should also consider carpooling or visiting on alternative dates.

For more information call 435-628-2255.

